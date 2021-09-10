Afghan Nationals Protest Against Taliban, ISI Outside Pakistan High Commission In Delhi

Afghanistan nationals in India carried out a demonstration against the Taliban and Pakistan outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi's Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Friday. Afghan men, women and children were seen standing in support of the Ahmad Massoud-led Resistance Force and protesting against Pakistan's military offensive in the country.

The protestors were seen carrying placards which read-- 'Pakistan is a terrorist country', 'Pakistan should be sanctioned', and 'Afghanistan is injured'. Waving the flags of Afghanistan, the protestors urged the world community to 'wake up'. They also slammed ISI chief Faiz Hameed's visit to Kabul calling him a 'shaitaan' (devil).

"In Panjshir, Pakistan supported the Taliban. Pakistan's planes were seen flying in the night, carrying out airstrikes. Who is Pakistan to carry out blasts in our country? Their ISI is killing us," said one of the women protestors outside Pakistan High Commission. Another protestor told ANI, "The whole world knows that Pakistan is the hub of terrorism. It peddles it in Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Christian nations. Why is the world silent? Are they scared of Pakistan? If not, then why don't they criticise them?"

Pakistan supports Taliban in Panjshir

On September 9, the Northern Alliance busted the Taliban's propaganda and released a video outlining Pakistan's role in the fall of Panjshir. Northern Alliance key commanders including Ahmad Massoud, Saleh Registani, Hamid Saifi, Khalid Amiri, and Munib Amiri were seen addressing the people of Afghanistan in the video, urging the, to fight against insurgent groups till death. The National Resistance Force alleged that it was a Pakistani chopper that bombed Northern Alliance Spokesperson Fahim Dashty and outlined that the Taliban is working only for the betterment of Pakistan.

Pakistan's collusion with the Taliban became even more evident after the terror group announced their new interim government in Afghanistan after holding a series of meetings with ISI chief Faiz Hamid. The 33-member caretaker government has inducted several leaders from the US-designated terrorist group-- Haqqani Network as key members of the administration. Sirajuddin Haqqani- whose father founded the Pak-controlled terrorist organisation has been appointed as the Interior Minister in Afghanistan.