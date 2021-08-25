Afghan Nationals To Travel To India Only On E-Visa, Previously Issued Visas Invalid: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced that owing to the situation in Afghanistan, all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on an e-Visa. Releasing a statement, the MHA stated that the Indian Government was streamlining the visa process by introducing the e-Emergency X-Misc visa. It noted that all visas previously issued to Afghan nationals outside of India stand invalidated with immediate effect. Henceforth, Afghan nationals wishing to enter the country must apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in.

The MHA release said, "Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa."

"Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect. Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in," it added.

India has opened E-visas for all Afghan nationals, irrespective of their religion. In an attempt to assist citizens from Afghanistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 17 informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa”. In a tweet, an MHA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken 'in view of the current situation in Afghanistan' and has no criteria pertaining to the religion of the Afghan national who wishes to leave the country.

MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.

Meanwhile, India has also been focusing on evacuating its citizens from the war-torn nation. So far, several IAF sorties along with Air India, Indigo and other commercial airlines have evacuated nearly 620 people, including 500 Indian nationals from Afghanistan. These flights have operated via Kabul, Dushanbe and Doha.