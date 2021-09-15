Afghan-origin Indian National Allegedly Kidnapped In Kabul; MEA Monitoring Situation

In a shocking development, reports suggested that 50-year-old Afghanistan-origin Indian national Bansri Lal Arendeh was abducted from Kabul on Tuesday. Speaking to Republic TV, Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandok claimed that Arendeh was kidnapped while he was on the way to his shop in the 11th police district of Afghanistan's capital. Moreover, he asserted that the Indian's staff member was also abducted and "mercilessly beaten" but managed to escape.

Mentioning that the local authorities have hinted at the involvement of an extortion gang, he added that his family is yet to receive any ransom call. As per sources, the Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and is ascertaining more information about the incident. It is believed that the abducted man's family resides in Faridabad, Haryana.

"It is an unfortunate case. Bansri Lal Arendeh, a 50-year-old Indian national who holds an Indian passport was abducted yesterday at around 8 am in the morning when he was on the way to his shop. He is into the business of pharmaceutical products. And as per his family members and community members in Kabul, the local officials are investigating the matter and multiple raids are happening over there to locate him. But unfortunately, there has been no success till now," Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandok observed.

Notably, India has already evacuated over 800 individuals from the war-torn country as a part of 'Operation Devi Shakti'. The safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan featured in the meeting between India's Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the Taliban Political Office head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on August 31. As per the MEA, Stanekzai assured that India's concerns will be positively addressed.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.