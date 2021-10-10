Afghan-origin Terrorists May Infiltrate J&K Once Things Settle Down In Kabul: Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane on Saturday did not dismiss the likelihood of Afghan-origin terrorists infiltrating the much-disputed Jammu and Kashmir once the situation stabilises in Afghanistan. Naravane pointed up comparable occurrences during the Taliban's reign in Kabul over 20 years ago.

"Definitely, there has been a spurt in activities (in Jammu and Kashmir) but whether they can be directly linked to what is happening in or happened in Afghanistan, we really cannot say. But what we can say and learn from the past is that when the previous Taliban regime was in power, that time definitely we had foreign terrorists of Afghan origin in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Army Chief said.



"So there are reasons to believe that the same thing might happen once again that once the situation in Afghanistan stabilises, then we could see an inflow of these fighters from Afghanistan to the Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Indian Armed Forces are ready to deal with any situation: Naravane

Boasting the Indian Army's ever preparedness for action, he said that the Indian Armed Forces are ready to tackle any eventuality as they have a very robust counter-infiltration network as well as a mechanism to halt terrorist activities in the valley.

When asked if there was a connection between the recent killings of civilians in Kashmir and the Taliban's control of Kabul, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army said that he was unsure. Naravane said that the Indian Armed forces are fully equipped to deal with any such efforts.

"We are prepared for any such eventuality. We have a very strong counter-infiltration grid to stop them at the border. We have a very strong counter-terrorism grid in the hinterland to take care of any such actions. Just as we dealt with them in the early 2000s, we will deal with them now also should they venture anywhere near us," he said.

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, observers from across the nation and globe have been putting up concerns and speculations over a potential terror spillover from the war-torn country into Jammu and Kashmir through Pakistan.

Naravane concerned about targeted killings in Kashmir

The Army Chief condemned the targeted killings in Kashmir, calling it a matter of 'concern'. He described it as 'reprehensible'.

"They do not want normalcy. It is a last-ditch attempt to stay relevant," he said, referring to terrorist groups. "The people will revolt. If they (militants) say that they are doing all these for the people, then why you are killing your own people who are your support base. It is just an attempt to spread terror which is totally unacceptable," Gen Naravane said.

Was observed in 'totality' for four months: Army Chief on Pak ceasefire violation

He said that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was observed in 'totality' for four months, from February.

"But from the end of July onwards to September and now the beginning of October, the sporadic incidents have again started. I think again, it is following the pattern of 2003 when it would start with one odd incident and rising to as good as not having a ceasefire," the Chief of Army Staff said. "Over the last month or so, we are again seeing renewed attempts at infiltration. We have eliminated two or three such infiltration attempts," he added.

In a notable measure, armies of both India and Pakistan had jointly agreed on February 25 that they would cease firing across the Line of Control (LoC) while reconstituting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

"Apart from the infiltration bids, there have been three incidents of proper ceasefire violations that is one post-firing at the other post," Naravane said.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI