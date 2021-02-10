Afghan Painter Paints PM Modi's Portrait In Kabul, Wishes For Long Friendship With India

An Afghan painter from Kabul has painted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait in a big tribute that has caught the attention of the foreign relations camps of both countries. Hamdullah Arbab is a portrait artist and activist who tweeted the painting and captioned it in Urdu stating 'Long live Afghan-Indian friendship'. This painting depicts the reflection of friendship, love and gratitude of the Afghans for India, he said. This came after India and Afghanistan signed an MoU for building a second dam outside Kabul, on Tuesday.

India And Afghanistan Sign MoU

India and Afghanistan on February 9 signed an agreement to build the Shahtoot Dam in Kabul in order to provide drinking water facilities in the Afghan capital. During a virtual summit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar virtually signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ghani thanked PM Modi for the "gift of life" through the signing of an agreement on Shatoot Dam.

In the presence of PM @narendramodi and President @ashrafghani, India and Afghanistan signed an MoU on construction of Shahtoot dam near Kabul. The dam would help provide drinking water to residents of Kabul city. pic.twitter.com/EPZvIbyKjY — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) February 9, 2021

PM Modi underlines ‘civilisational connect’

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that PM Modi highlighted the “civilisational connect” between India and Afghanistan and assured Ghani of India’s “long term commitment” for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan. Prime Minister also said that “no outside force” will be able to hinder Afghanistan’s journey towards development as well its relations with India. PM Modi said, “We are concerned over increasing violence in Afghanistan....we support a comprehensive ceasefire in the country”. Further, PM Modi also noted that a “united Afghanistan” will be able to deal with any challenge while referring to the Afghan peace process.

