Afghan Soldiers Training In India To Be Given 6 Months' E-visas By Centre: Report

Considering the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, India has decided to grant six months' e-visa to at least 180 Afghan soldiers and cadets being trained at various Indian military academies. News agency ANI reported on Tuesday that the extension would be granted after the completion of the course.

However, the news agency's sources claimed at least 140 Afghan officers and cadets have applied for visas for western countries including, England, Canada and Germany. It is worth mentioning, the Indian defence forces have been training Afghan soldiers as part of the capacity-building programme.

Since 2011, around 700 Afghans are trained in India every year in institutions such as the Indian Military Academy (IMA), National Defence Academy (NDA), Infantry School in Mhow, Officers Training Academy (OTA), and the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School in Mizoram.

India to bear expenses of Afghan forces

The fate of the Afghan officers became uncertain after the extremist group captured the national capital of Afghanistan and subsequently took over the democratically elected government earlier last month. Citing the Taliban take over as the main reason behind the extension of e-visas, the government officials told ANI that the expanses for those 180 Afghan soldiers would be borne by the Indian government.

"E-visas for six months would be given to all the Afghan cadets and soldiers who are training in our academies. They have the option of deciding upon their course of action regarding their future in this period," government sources told ANI.

"Around 140 of them have applied for asylum in different countries mostly in the west including, Canada and Europe. Many of them also want to stay in India and they have been put in touch with agencies who have been working with Afghans already living in the country," the sources added.

A series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on 15 August, leaving the country in chaos including a bomb attack. On 26 August, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country.

