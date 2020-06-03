Afghan War Veteran Among Three JeM Terrorists Killed In Kashmir: IGP Kashmir

Security forces in Kashmir achieved a major success on Wednesday by killing three militants including Pakistani terrorist Fouji Bhai alias Abdul Rehman in southern Pulwama district. An Afghan war veteran who had masterminded the recently failed car bomb blast was among three Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists killed in today’s gunfight.

“One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdul Rehman alias Fouji Bhai resident of ‘Multan’ Pakistan who was affiliated with JeM and was active in Kashmir since the year 2017. He had escaped even during the encounter of Kamran in 2019,” Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told Republic TV.

'Investigation of other killed terrorists is being ascertained'

“Ongoing investigation further indicates that said foreign terrorist, an IED expert was the mastermind of a recently averted car bomb in the Rajpora area of Pulwama in addition to two other terrorists of JeM. However, the identification of the other two killed terrorists in today’s encounter is being ascertained,” IGP Vijay Kumar told Republic TV. Pakistani terrorists like Waleed bhai and Lambu Bhai both an IED expert are still at large,” said Kumar while adding, “Abdul Rashid Gazi is chief of JeM and is active in Tral area and we are trying to track him."

“Fouji was sent to Kashmir by the Jaish in early 2017 and later took over the reins of the JeM in Kashmir this January after its chief Qari Mufti Yasir was killed by security forces,” sources said. Gunfight erupted in the Kangan area of Pulwama, 38 km from Srinagar after Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. “As the security forces zeroed in on a suspected house early morning, the hiding terrorists opened fire triggering a fierce gun battle,” a police official said and added three terrorists were killed in the gunfight while a soldier also sustained injuries.

Since the past few weeks, police have not been revealing the identities of terrorists killed in encounters. They are buried away from their native villages (North or Central Kashmir) with their family members being allowed to participate in the funerals

“The plan of Fouji bhai was to carry out a major suicide attack for which the responsibility would have been taken by ‘The Resistance Front’, a front propped up by Pakistan to avoid embarrassment at an international level,” sources in security grid said. Terming Fouji’s killing a major success, the officer said, “This would shatter the JeM network in Kashmir and it will take them a long time to revive.”

This was the second gunfight in Pulwama within the past 24 hours as two terrorists of the JeM were killed in a similar encounter in the Tral area on Tuesday. There has been an increase in anti-militancy operations in the Valley since March. Since the lockdown, a total of 44 terrorists and two of their associates have been killed while 24 security forces personnel, including two in ceasefire violations, have lost their lives.

Since the beginning of this year, 82 terrorists have been killed across Kashmir in dozens of encounters with security forces, and 154 terrorists were killed in gun battles across Kashmir in the first 07 months of 2019. In the next five months, only 20 terrorists were neutralized by the security forces as anti-insurgency operations almost came to a halt as security and communication clampdown was imposed to prevent civilian protests in the wake of revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

