Afghanistan: 3 Indian Engineers Successfully Airlifted From Taliban-controlled Area

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan on Thursday informed that three Indian engineers were rescued by air from a Dam project site. The embassy in Kabul informed that the project site was in an area that is not under the control of Afghan government forces and thus they were airlifted in view of the rising violence in the country.

“A recent case that required emergency air rescue of three Indian engineers who remained at a dam project site, in an area not under the control of government forces, has brought to light that Indian national receiving this embassy's advisories are not heeding its advice and continue to put themselves in mortal danger,” the embassy said in a fresh advisory. “Embassy of India Kabul once again underscores the need for all Indian nationals to fully adhere to steps in the security advisories provided from time to time,” the advisory added.

The security advisory released by the Indian embassy on Thursday was the fourth in the last three months. The embassy had issued separate advisories on June 29, July 24 and August 10, recommending a series of measures to ensure the safety of Indians in the country. The latest one was sent out while India was attending a regional conference on Afghanistan in Doha following an invitation from Qatar.

“Precautions and security measures advised in the above three advisories continue to remain valid. All Indian nationals in Afghanistan are once again requested to strictly adhere to the measures advocated,” the new advisory said. The embassy also advised Indian citizens to make immediate travel arrangements to return home before commercial air services are discontinued from the war-ridden country. Indian companies in the region were also advised to withdraw Indian employees from the country.

Indian journalists asked to take additional security measures

The latest advisory also urged Indian journalists in Afghanistan to cover the latest developments while ensuring additional security measures. “As a recent tragic incident demonstrated, the public profile of Indian journalists in Afghanistan entails additional risks,” the advisory said, in reference to the killing of Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last month. “It is therefore advised that members of the Indian media should take additional security measures for their stay and movements inside Afghanistan including tying up of interviews and planned coverage before arrival in Afghanistan,” it said.

Taliban making rapid advancements in Afghanistan

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan since the withdrawal of the United States troops from the region on May 1. The US, which already pulled its major troops, are set to completely withdraw within a deadline of September. Following the rising chaos and violence in the region, US officials had assessed that the Taliban could seize the Afghan capital of Kabul within one to three months. India has been engaged with a number of stakeholders in the matter and has been working with the latest developments in Afghanistan.

