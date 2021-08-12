Afghanistan Conflict: Amid Tensions With Taliban, India Assures Security To Minorities

Amid the ongoing rage of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs of India on Thursday underlined that the situation in war-torn Afghanistan was continuously evolving and deteriorating.

Talking about the extended Troika meeting taking place in Doha, ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Afghanistan called on the international community, especially the member states, to adopt serious measures to prevent Taliban attacks on cities. The meeting is being attended by the United States, China, Russia, and Pakistan. "Afghanistan also stressed the need to start meaningful and sincere negotiations to establish an immediate ceasefire and reach a political agreement," the MEA spokesperson added, pointing out that the meeting in Doha will discuss important points in relation to Afghanistan.

Hoping for a ceasefire at the earliest, Arindam Bagchi reiterated that India is in full support of Afghanistan. "There are projects being carried out with Indian support but they are done by the people of Afghanistan, so we cannot actually say that they are Indian," he added.

In touch with Indians in Afghanistan

Speaking about Indians in Afghanistan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We're closely monitoring developments, and are advising the Indians to return to India via commercial flights." He added," We'll ensure all necessary assistance to the minorities (Hindu and Sikhs) there.

"Last year, our Mission in Kabul had facilitated the return of over 383 members of the Hindu and Sikh community in Afghanistan to India. Our Mission in Kabul continues to remain in touch with Afghan Hindu & Sikh community members and we will ensure the provision of all necessary assistance to them", Bagchi added.

This comes amid the ruling government offering a 'power-sharing deal to the Taliban in order to put an end to the ongoing fighting. The offer was made after the Taliban took over the Ghazni province from Governor Daoud Laghmani and the national police. The bodyguards of the Governor were reportedly disarmed and escorted to Kabul based on the agreement between the two sides.

Ever since the US announced the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, Taliban-led violence has seen a surge and one after the other, the militant group is taking over the provinces of Afghanistan.

Image: ANI & PTI