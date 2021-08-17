Afghanistan Crisis: India Introduces New Category Of E-visa To Fast-track Applications

In an attempt to assist citizens from Afghanistan entering India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa”. In a tweet, the MHA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken 'in view of the current situation in Afghanistan'. On Monday, Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport witnessed thousands taking desperate measures to flee the country amid Taliban takeover.

MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 17, 2021

Kabul airport reopened on Tuesday morning after it was closed down as informed by Senior US military officials when the evacuation process was going on. As thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor. There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

India continues evacuation process

Sources informed that all staff from the Indian embassy along with ITBP soldiers in Afghanistan were safely evacuated this morning in IAF C17 Aircraft and will land in India soon. The Indian Government has been taking enhanced steps to evacuate Indians and those who wish to reach India for their safety as they are stranded in Afghanistan with Indian Air Force (IAF) flights carrying out the evacuation process. On Monday, a Delhi-bound Air India flight carrying 129 passengers landed in Delhi. Later, IAF's C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft was also kept on standby in case of an emergency evacuation, as per the official reports.

On the evacuation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday assured that the Ministry of External Affairs and others who are responsible for it will make all the arrangements. The statement of the former Aviation Minister and the present Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas came after Congress accused the PM Modi-led Central government of maintaining silence on the Afghanistan crisis. The national party further urged the government to prepare a plan to evacuate minorities - Hindus and Sikhs from the region.