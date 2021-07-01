Afghanistan Envoy's Touching Experience With Indian Doctor Draws PM Modi's Response

Known to be one of the most active and popular leaders on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday engaged in a heart-warming conversation between Afghanistan's Ambassador to India and a Twitter user.

Farid Mamundzay, the envoy of the war-torn country recently shared his interaction with a doctor in India, who refused to charge him any fee. When asked the reason behind his gesture, the doctor said it was the least he could do for his ‘Afghani brother’.

"A few days back, I went to see a doctor. After he learnt that I am Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, the doctor refused to take any fee. When I asked the reason for it, the doctor said I can't do much for Afghanistan, that is why I won't charge the fee from my brother. I didn't have words to show my gratitude. This is India: love, values and compassion. Because of you my friend, people of Afghanistan cry a little less and smile a little more and feel better," Farid Mamundzay tweeted in Hindi.

कुछ दिन पहले मैं इलाज के लिए एक डॉक्टर के पास गया था।

यह जानने पर कि मैं भारत में अफ़ग़ान राजदूत हूँ, डॉक्टर ने मेरे इलाज के लिए कोई भी भुगतान स्वीकार करने से इनकार कर दिया।

जब मैंने कारण पूछा तो मुझे बताया गया कि मैं अफगानिस्तान के लिए बहुत कम कर सकता हूं और यानी 1/2 — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) June 30, 2021

The envoy’s experience and a story about India-Afghanistan relations won many hearts on social media as it garnered over 16,000 likes within hours of posting it. Encouraged by the doctor’s kind act, a Twitter user from Rajasthan invited the ambassador to his village. Balkaur Singh Dhillon, who describes himself as a proud farmer, wrote, “Sir visit my village in Haripura some time.”

सर कभी आये हरीपुरा मेरे गाँव। — 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗮𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 𝗗𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗻 (@BalkaurDhillon) June 30, 2021

Mamundzay replied to the tweet, asking if the village was located in Gujarat’s Surat district. To this, Dhillon clarified saying, “No sir Haripura village is in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. My village is adjacent to the border of Punjab state.”

PM Modi chimes in

Noting the officer's opinion about India and Dhillon’s reply to the 'Haripura' query, PM Modi soon entered the conversation. "You can go to Balkaur Dhillon's Haripura and Gujarat's Haripura as well. It is also historical in itself. The experience you shared about a doctor in India represents the fragrance of the India-Afghanistan relationship," he tweeted in Hindi.

आप @BalkaurDhillon के हरिपुरा भी जाइए और गुजरात के हरिपुरा भी जाइए, वो भी अपने आप में इतिहास समेटे हुए है। मेरे भारत के एक डॉक्टर के साथ का अपना अनुभव आपने जो शेयर किया है, वो भारत-अफगानिस्तान के रिश्तों की खुशबू की एक महक है। https://t.co/gnoWKI5iOh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

India has been one of the biggest regional supporters of the Afghanistan government. As various countries begin to pull out of the country after over two decades of maintaining a military presence there, Afghanistan is facing the danger of being overrun by the Taliban, which has seized swathes of the country in rapid succession.