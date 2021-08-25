Afghanistan Evacuees To Undergo Mandatory 14-day Quarantine In Delhi Amid COVID-19 Fears

Considering the COVID-19 situation in India, nearly 78 people including children who arrived from Afghanistan in an Indian Air Force flight on Tuesday, August 24, were taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp to undergo a 14-days mandatory institutional quarantine. This development comes after two persons out of the 146 passengers who landed in Delhi from Afghanistan on August 24 were found positive for COVID-19 following which the Health Ministry in a statement announced mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for evacuees returning from Afghanistan.

Rajeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Gandhi Nagar, said, "78 people including children who arrived from Afghanistan earlier today are being taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp where they will undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine"

Earlier, on August 23, along with 75 evacuees from Afghanistan, three copies of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib arrived from Kabulon in an Indian Air Force plane which was taken to the Guru Arjun Dev Ji Gurudwara in Mahavir Nagar in the national capital.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed that the Indian government is committed to evacuating all Indian nationals safely from Afghanistan. The MEA further stated that the operational status of the Kabul airport is the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan.

Government sources told ANI that India has been permitted to operate two flights per day to evacuate its nationals from Kabul stranded in Afghanistan. Since the fall of the Afghan government, American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport which further provided the approval to operate two flights per day.

Indian evacuations

On August 22, India returned 392 individuals via three separate aircraft, including two Afghan legislators, as part of a withdrawal operation of its citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul. Afghan legislators Anarkali Honaryar, Narender Singh Khalsa, and their family members were a few of the 168 individuals rescued from Kabul. A C-17 heavy-lift military transport plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew 168 passengers from Kabul to the Hindon airfield near Delhi, comprising 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.

According to PTI, a batch of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were flown back from Dushanbe on a special Air India flight a day after being transported to the Tajikistan capital on an IAF 130J transport plane. Similarly, in recent days, 135 Indians who had been evacuated separately from Kabul to Doha by US and NATO planes were transported back to Delhi from the Qatari capital.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: AP/PTI)