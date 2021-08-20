Afghanistan Man Deported From India Joins Taliban; Gun-wielding Photo Emerges From Kabul

An illegal immigrant from Afghanistan, who was deported to his country from Nagpur in June this year, has apparently joined the Taliban, a senior police official said on Friday. The man, Noor Mohammad Ajiz Mohammad, was recognized by the police after his picture holding a rifle in the war-torn country surfaced on social media.

The Taliban has seized power in Afghanistan as it swept into capital Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

"Noor Mohammad Ajiz Mohammad, 30, was found staying illegally in Nagpur for the last 10 years. He was living in a rented place in Dighori area of the city. Acting on a tip-off, the police started keeping an eye on his activities. He was finally nabbed and deported to Afghanistan on June 23," the official said. "After his deportation, he seems to have joined the Taliban and his photo holding a machine gun has emerged on social media," he added.

During the probe earlier, police had found that Noor had come to Nagpur in 2010 on a six-month tourist visa. Later, he applied to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) seeking refugee status in India, but his application was rejected. Since then, he stayed in Nagpur illegally, the official said.

Noor Mohammad's links with Taliban

Another police official said that Noor Mohammad's original name is Abdul Haque and his brother was working with the Taliban. Last year, the terror sympathiser had shared a video on social media, brandishing a sharp-edged weapon.

After Noor was nabbed, police found that he had "entry and exit wounds" from a gunshot near his left shoulder. When his social media accounts were checked, it was found that he was following some terrorists whose shared videos of gun firing were available on the platforms.

"He used to sell blankets for a living and was unmarried. Police conducted searches at his rented accommodation but did not find anything suspicious. His call details are also under the scanner of the police," the official said.

(Image Credits: Republic)