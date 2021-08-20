Afghanistan: More IAF Sorties To Launch Evacuation Missions, Bring Back Indian Citizens

Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to carry out more evacuation missions from Kabul. The IAF has evacuated 200 Indian citizens from the war-torn nation till August 17, Tuesday in two sorties of IAF's C-17 Globemaster. Sources have now told Republic TV that more IAF sorties have lined up for the evacuation process from Afghanistan to bring back the stranded citizens.

Earlier today, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had revealed that the IAF would continue to operate flights to safely bring back Indian citizens amid the chaos. "Even after Kabul airspace closed, IAF's C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Afghanistan to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely," Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying nearly 150 Indian nationals from Kabul arrived at the Hindan Air Force Station at around 5:20 PM after a pit stop in Jamnagar on Tuesday. The aircraft carried several Indian Embassy officials as well as a few of those who were working in Afghanistan. Along with stranded Indians, an Afghan couple with their child was also a part of the evacuation mission by IAF C-17.

Indian Govt opens E-visa for Afghans

Apart from evacuating Indians, the Government has also opened E-visas for all Afghan nationals, irrespective of their religion. In an attempt to assist citizens from Afghanistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” which the Afghan nationals can apply for to seek temporary refuge in India.

Heart-wrenching images and clips have emerged from the Kabul Airport as people try to escape the Taliban regime. Amid the chaos, several people have tried to run behind aeroplanes taking off from the tarmac, while others have attempted to hang from the wing and tail of the US military planes only to fall to their deaths. Earlier today, a painful sight was witnessed as a mother flung her toddler over the barbed wire, handing him over to the US troops for safety.