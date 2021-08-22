Afghanistan: Nearly 300 Indians Evacuated From Kabul Reach Delhi After Taliban Siege

On Sunday, approximately 300 Indians returned from Afghanistan. In light of the increasing security situation in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, this was done as part of India's evacuation operation. People involved in the situation confirmed this.

Afghanistan: Indians being evacuated post-Taliban takeover of the country

On Saturday, a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force flew 87 Indians from Kabul to Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital. They arrived in Delhi early on Sunday on a special Air India flight from the Central Asian city. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar announced that 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in recent days will be returned to India.

"1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated 4m Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India," the embassy said in a post-midnight tweet. The Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha were employees of multiple multinational companies working in Afghanistan, according to reports. The Indians were airlifted in by US and NATO planes to Doha. On the condition of anonymity, the people cited above indicated that close to 100 Indians are likely to be flown back to India from Kabul by an Indian Air Force heavy-lift aircraft by Sunday.

Evacuation continues!

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan!

AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.

Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe.

More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

About 300 Indian nationals evacuated on Sunday

According to them, the total number of Indians who were evacuated on Sunday was around 300. After the Taliban seized control of Kabul, India evacuated 200 individuals, including the Indian envoy and other embassy employees, in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Over 40 passengers were evacuated on the first flight and the majority of them were employees of the Indian consulate. On Tuesday, the second C-17 aircraft evacuated 150 individuals from Kabul, including Indian diplomats, officials, security staff, and other stranded Indians. With US assistance, the mission to evacuate about 200 Indians was completed. According to a conservative estimate, there could be roughly 400 Indians stranded in Afghanistan, and India has been looking into ways to remove them, including working with the US and other friendly countries.

The passengers were earlier evacuated from Kabul by an IAF aircraft. pic.twitter.com/03ZBOZEpvQ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

The current situation in Afghanistan

The US Embassy issued a new security warning on Saturday telling Americans in Afghanistan not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a US government representative. Three sniffer dogs, who were a part of the security at the Indian embassy in Afghanistan along with ITBP personnel deployed there, returned from Kabul to India earlier this week. The MEA India, Arindam Bagchi has constantly been updating about the evacuations on his Twitter as well.

(With inputs from PTI)

