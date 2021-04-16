'Afghanistan Needs Double Peace, Within & Around It': EAM Jaishankar In Raisina 2021

Addressing a Raisina 2021 session on Friday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stressed on the need for 'double peace' to prevail in Afghanistan talking about how the process should be 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled.'

"In the last 20 years, we have demonstrated through our actions and projects on the ground what our real feelings are for Afghanistan. Afghanistan needs a double peace. It needs peace within, and it needs peace around. We have always believed that this should be an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process," said S Jaishankar during his address.

"The future of Afghanistan should not be a return to its past. The international community should take care not to throw the baby out with the bathwater," he added saying that it was the duty of Afghanistan’s neighbors to contribute to this.

The Raisina 2021 session on Friday was held on 'Junction Kabul: The Road to Peace' with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, National Security Advisor of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in attendance.

US to withdraw all troops by Sept 11

Notably, the Raisina 2021 session on Afghanistan comes days after US President Joe Biden announced that Washington will withdraw its remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by September 11. The decision comes as an extension to the previous order under the Trump government which had managed to reach an agreement with the Taliban last year. Under the peace agreement, it was decided that the US would withdraw all its troops by May 1, to put an end to conflict in Afghanistan.

However, an extension of the plan was announced by the Biden administration who decided to keep its remaining 2,500 US troops, and 1000 special forces soldiers from Afghanistan till September 11. Notably, the date marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country. The administration has asserted that the September date will be 'an absolute deadline' and won't be affected by security conditions in the country.