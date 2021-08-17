Afghanistan: PM Modi Monitoring Evacuation Of Indian Nationals, Stranded Officials

As India takes measures to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan, the Gujarat government said in a release that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “personally looking after the evacuation of Indian nationals and officials stranded in Afghanistan.” On August 17, an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane with Indians including diplomats, officials, and journalists, onboard landed at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan.

The IAF plane will be refuelled and head to Ghaziabad's Hindan Air Force Station from where they will leave for their respective states. Gujarat Minister of State for Food and Civil Supply Dharmendrasinh Jadeja said, "Those who were aboard the aircraft will be given lunch and taken to their destinations." According to reports, Jadeja and Jamnagar's mayor reached the Jamnagar airbase before the plane landed. On August 16, C-17 aircraft evacuated around 40 people including some Indian embassy staff from Kabul, before the operations at the airport in the city were suspended.

India's measures to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan

On August 16, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had informed, “The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak. The Government of India has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan."

Baghi added, “We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also assured that the Ministry of External Affairs and others who are responsible for the evacuation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan will make all the arrangements.

Indians stranded at Kabul Airport

Earlier today, August 17, several Indians were seen waiting to board a plane back to India. With the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, commercial flights have suspended their operations, leaving Indians stranded in Kabul.

One of the Indians stuck at the Kabul Airport said, "So many people are stranded at the airport. We can't even move out as firing is still underway."

"In addition, there is fear of robbery. There is a huge crowd of nearly four lakh people standing outside the airport," he said and added, "Air India flight was supposed to arrive to revive us but there is no sign of it and Embassy is also not picking our calls."

(With PTI input)

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)