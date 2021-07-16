Last Updated:

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Condoles Journalist Danish Siddiqui's Death

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday condoled the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar.

Sudeshna Singh

Credits-@Dansiddiqui/AP


In his first reaction to the killing of celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday said that he was 'deeply saddened'. Offering his condolences to the family of Siddiqui, who was shot while covering the Taliban atrocities, Ghani reiterated his government's 'unwavering commitment' to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists. 

"I am deeply saddened by the shocking reports that Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar," Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said.

"While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sidiqqui’s family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government’s unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists," he added. 

As per reports, Siddiqui had been embedded with Afghan special forces in Kandahar to cover the conflict in the region. Early on Friday, he had reported that while reporting on the clash he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Reuters in a statement stated, "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region." Talking about Danish President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni added," Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Danish Siddiqui 'felt the tension'

Just a couple of days back, Danish Siddiqui had shared a string of tweets, giving the world a glimpse of the intense situation at the frontline where the Afghan special forces are engaged heavily with the Taliban through photos and videos. 

Danish Siddiqui worked as a chief photographer for Reuters in India. Siddiqui had initially started his career as a television correspondent and later switched to photojournalism. Earlier, he was also associated with the India Today Group from September 2008 to 2010. Danish Siddique was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis during his stint with Reuters. He had previously covered the Hong Kong protests and the Nepal earthquakes.

