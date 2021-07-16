Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Condoles Journalist Danish Siddiqui's Death

In his first reaction to the killing of celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday said that he was 'deeply saddened'. Offering his condolences to the family of Siddiqui, who was shot while covering the Taliban atrocities, Ghani reiterated his government's 'unwavering commitment' to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists.

"I am deeply saddened by the shocking reports that Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar," Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said. "While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sidiqqui’s family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government’s unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists," he added.

As per reports, Siddiqui had been embedded with Afghan special forces in Kandahar to cover the conflict in the region. Early on Friday, he had reported that while reporting on the clash he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Reuters in a statement stated, "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region." Talking about Danish President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni added," Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Danish Siddiqui 'felt the tension'

Just a couple of days back, Danish Siddiqui had shared a string of tweets, giving the world a glimpse of the intense situation at the frontline where the Afghan special forces are engaged heavily with the Taliban through photos and videos.

THREAD.

Afghan Special Forces, the elite fighters are on various frontlines across the country. I tagged along with these young men for some missions. Here is what happened in Kandahar today while they were on a rescue mission after spending the whole night on a combat mission. pic.twitter.com/HMTbOOtDqN — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

The objective was to extract a wounded policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar city for the last 18 hours. The particular district is contested between the government and the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/97WUTtb8Ze — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

I could feel the tension in the air as ASF were expecting an imminent attack from the Taliban. There was sporadic machine gun fire but all hell broke loose as the Humvees reached the extraction point. pic.twitter.com/TqnnqiuTUr — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and other heavy weapon were used by the Taliban against the convoy resulting in the destruction of 3 Humvees. Gunners atop the Humvees swivelled wildly, aiming fire at suspected Taliban fighters who were hard to see. pic.twitter.com/tLppGPrcfL — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Danish Siddiqui worked as a chief photographer for Reuters in India. Siddiqui had initially started his career as a television correspondent and later switched to photojournalism. Earlier, he was also associated with the India Today Group from September 2008 to 2010. Danish Siddique was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis during his stint with Reuters. He had previously covered the Hong Kong protests and the Nepal earthquakes.