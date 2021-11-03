Afghanistan: Taliban's Top Military Commander Qari Hamdullah Killed In Kabul Attack

In an update on attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban's top military commander Qari Qayum Hamdullah was killed on Tuesday, November 2, in an explosion in Kabul. According to reports, the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the military hospital attack carried out in Kabul that killed several people and left 50 injured.

It is to be noted that Qari Hamdullah was one of the first senior Taliban commanders to enter the abandoned presidential palace after the city fell on August 15.

It is further informed that a suicide bomber and a gunman entered the hospital with explosives. The attack was targeted on the country’s biggest military hospital, Mohammad Daud Khan hospital which comprises 400 beds. This was a complex operation involving suicide bombers and gunmen.

One of the Taliban spokespersons, Bilal Karimi told BBC that the fighters had entered the hospital compound after detonating the first bomb at the entrance gate. He also added that the Talibs shot and killed four attackers and captured one alive. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told a prominent news agency that the Taliban military immediately reached the spot in helicopters and stopped the attackers at the gate, killing them all outside in the courtyard itself.

Taliban captures Afghanistan

On August 15, The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital after the government collapsed. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, and negotiator told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

On August 16, a State Department official announced that the American flag is no longer flying at the US Embassy in Kabul amid evacuations from Afghanistan's capital. According to US President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials, the withdrawal of American forces became an urgent mission as the Taliban nearly took over entire Afghanistan.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)