Afghanistan: Two Air India Aircrafts To Be On Standby For Emergency Evacuations From Kabul

The Government of India has instructed Air India to have two planes on standby in Kabul in case of an emergency evacuation. Air India has a dedicated crew ready to fly from Kabul to New Delhi if such a situation arises, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources. Meanwhile, the Air India flight from Delhi to Kabul will now depart at 12:30 pm, instead of 8:30 pm.

Govt keeps planes on standby

Following reports of Talibani militants infiltrating Kabul's outskirts on August 15, India put in place contingency preparations to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from the city, which has been gripped by terror and panic.

"The government is closely monitoring the fast-paced developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian embassy in Kabul at any risk," a person familiar with the development said on Sunday. According to the report, a fleet of IAF C-17 Globemaster military transport planes is kept on reserve in case of an emergency evacuation.

In the midst of the Afghanistan-Taliban crisis, an Air India plane evacuated 129 stranded Indians from Kabul on Sunday. According to reports, Indians from Kabul's surrounding cities contacted the Indian embassy to request permission to leave the country as the Taliban advanced towards the Afghan capital.

Afghanistan crisis

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has resigned after the government was overthrown by the insurgents. Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is expected to lead the new administration. Baradar is one of the Taliban's co-founders. Mullah Mohammed Omar, the Taliban's founder, appointed him as his deputy. According to reports, the interim administration could be led by Ali Ahmad Jalali, the former interior minister.

Meanwhile, Member of Negotiations Team and Polit Suhail Shaheen informed that the Taliban instructed its soldiers to not enter civilians' houses. "The Islamic Emirate has ordered its Mujahideen and once again instructs them that no one is allowed to enter anyone's house without permission. Life, property and honour of none shall be harmed but must be protected by the Mujahedeen," the negotiations team informed.

