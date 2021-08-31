Afghanistan: US War Chest Now With Taliban; Videos Show Tanks Left Behind By Troops

As the US completes its evacuation operations from Afghanistan, videos of its high-end military equipment being left at the hands of the Taliban terrorists have surfaced. On Tuesday, Republic TV accessed a video of rows of US Tanks that have been left abandoned in the war-torn nation. In the video, a Taliban terrorist is seen taking a video of himself alongside the scores of tanks in Kabul.

The images and videos of the American war chest being left behind in Afghanistan have raised serious security concerns across the international community. Earlier today, a shocking video of a man hanging from a black hawk helicopter had emerged. As per reports, the Taliban had hung the man from the US helicopter and flown him across Kandahar.

Shocking visuals: Taliban hangs man from US Black Hawk chopper. Tune in for updates here - https://t.co/L6XhAE4tXg pic.twitter.com/XKkSgR2O75 — Republic (@republic) August 31, 2021

US Military equipment left behind in Afghanistan

According to reports, there are 154 mine-proof vehicles, 169 armoured personnel carriers, 42,000 trucks, over 64,000 machine guns, 1.62 lakh pistols, 33 Mi-17 choppers and at least 33 Black Hawks that have been left abandoned in Afghanistan. With this, the Taliban-controlled nation has the second-largest fleet of high-end helicopters outside of the US.

Previously, images of the Taliban terrorist group alongside snazzy weapons had drawn widespread shock within the US. The Taliban has been spotted with the latest technology and high-end equipment such as Black Hawk helicopters, drones, A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft, and mine-resistant humvees.

Horrified about the photos, Republican Senators wrote a letter to Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, saying that it was 'unconscionable' that high-tech military equipment paid for by US taxpayers had fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies. The Biden administration has claimed that it has demilitarised most of its equipment that has been left behind.