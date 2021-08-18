Afghanistan: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Says Over 200 From State Stranded Amid Taliban Takeover

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, August 18, said that more than 200 people from the state are stranded in war-torn Afghanistan. The Trinamool Congress supremo added that she has instructed Chief Secretary to write a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for arranging their safe return.

"We have received information that more than 200 people from Darjeeling, Terai and Kalimpong are stranded in Afghanistan. My Chief Secretary is writing a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs for arranging their safe return to India and West Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference.

Afghanistan crisis: India evacuates diplomatic staff

India on Tuesday evacuated its ambassador and other diplomatic staff from Kabul. The C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift aircraft brought back around 150 people, including diplomats, security personnel and stranded Indians. In a statement, EAM Jaishankar said that the evacuation mission was a difficult and complicated exercise while assuring that India is making its best efforts to depart its citizens from the war-stricken country.

"Movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible," Jaishankar had tweeted.

PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Meet On Afghanistan Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired another meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in Delhi on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. In the high-level meeting, PM Modi directed officials to ensure the evacuation of all stranded Indian nationals in the war-stricken country. The first Cabinet Committee meeting on the Afghanistan situation took place on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. According to sources, before the meeting, PM Modi had a 40-minute telephonic conversation with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over evacuation efforts.

Situation in Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan is grim as the Taliban has taken control of most of the country, fuelled by the withdrawal of American and NATO troops. Amid this, many countries are trying to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from the war-torn nation. The Kabul airport has become a centre point of crisis as desperate Afghans are trying to flee the country. At least, seven people have lost their lives in the chaos.