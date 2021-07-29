'Afghanistan will Emerge As Pariah State If Taliban continues Abuse': Antony Blinken

In continued talks of Afghanistan-Taliban peace negotiations, on Wednesday, July 29, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press briefing in New Delhi has informed that Afghanistan can become a pariah state if the Taliban continues to abuse the rights of its own people and takes control by force. As both India and the US are constantly making efforts to end the Afghanist and violence and initiate a negotiation, they want to ensure a political settlement between Afghanistan and the Taliban so that the nation doesn’t develop into a terrorist base.

Thanks to @DrSJaishankar for a collaborative discussion today on many areas of cooperation, including efforts to support peace and stability in Afghanistan. India is one of our most valued partners, and the U.S. welcomes India's emergence as a leading global power. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 28, 2021

Antony Blinken's stand on Afghanistan-Taliban peace negotiations

Blinken said that the Taliban's advance towards the district centers of Afghanistan over the past week and reports of atrocities committed by them were deeply troubling.

He added, "Ultimately an Afghanistan that does not respect the rights of its people, an Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people will become a pariah state".

Speaking on Taliban's international recognition and support for Afghanistan, Blinken said, "It presumably wants its leaders to be able to travel freely in the world, sanctions lifted ... well, taking over the country by force and abusing the rights of its people is not the path to achieve those objectives".

He further added that the only way to resolve the issue and end Afghanistan violence is to initiate peace negotiations that could lead to the emergence of a government that was inclusive and representative of all its people.



Blinken informed that even after the American military drawdown, its troops remained very much engaged in Afghanistan through diplomacy to resolve the conflict and assistance in various forms including to Afghan security forces.

Jaishankar on Afghanistan violence

Speaking on discovering an enduring settlement in Afghanistan, Jaishankar mentioned. "The world needs an Afghanistan at peace with itself and with its neighbors, however, the nation’s independence and sovereignty will only be ensured if it is free from malign influences”.

He added, "A unilateral imposition of will by any party…can never lead to stability and such efforts can’t purchase legitimacy. Afghanistan must neither be home to terrorism nor a source of refugees".

Jaishankar said consequences to the US withdrawal of its forces were inevitable as the country's civilian government has fallen to the terror group within months as the Taliban have already taken control of several districts across Afghanistan.

(Image credit: AP)