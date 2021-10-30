Afghanistan Women Protest Against Taliban At Delhi's Jantar Mantar; Seek Equal Rights

'We want equal rights,' read a placard, 'stop defaming Islam in the name of atrocities against women,' read another as hundreds of Afghan women from across India led an agitation against the repressive regime of the Taliban in Afghanistan at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Since the terrorist group overtook power in the South Asian country on August 15, 2021, the plight of women, also children have been miserable, to say the least. The plight has further deteriorated after the group announced its government, which has a number of UN-blacklisted terrorists, including those from the Pakistan-backed Haqqani Network.

'Women being sold on roads in Afghanistan'

One of the protestors at Jantar Mantar, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, asserted that the women in hundreds have gathered at the site to protest against atrocities on the Afghan women and children in the name of Islam, culture, and tradition. "They beat up the women, sometimes bury them alive. They also now have started selling them on roads in broad daylight. Just yesterday (Friday), they sold about 15 women, all young- aged 14-15."

"I knew them all, they sold their daughters for 10,000-15,000," the Afghan women added, underlining before the world that if the countries recognize Taliban, they are also equally to be blamed for the situation there. "Why don't they want such a plight for the women in their countries," she asked.

'Women will not take this anymore'

The Afghanis, as per the women, were protesting to send a message to the world- including the Taliban- that there was a difference between the women of today, and that of 20 years back. "Today, they are strong and educated, and they will raise their voices no matter where they are. The women of provinces like Kandhar, which are still backward, came forward and protested, but the Taliban beat them up and even captured them for a couple of days. Even two-three of my friends who were protesting in Kabul were captured."

She also alleged that in Islam, neither men nor women have been given a higher place than the other. "They are equal," she said, reiterating her demand for equality in the South Asian country.