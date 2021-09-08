Afghans In Bengaluru Protest Against Taliban And Pakistan; Demand UN Action

Amidst the grave crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, Afghan students in Bengaluru were seen protesting against the terrorist group. The protests are being carried out a day after the Taliban announced its interim government in Afghanistan. Visuals showed students carrying Afghanistan's national flag. The Afghan students were also protesting against the interference of Pakistan.

However, they were soon dispersed by the police as the protests were not permitted. However, the police requested the students to hold their protests elsewhere. Therefore, the protestors were seen heading towards the Mysore Bank Circle. Speaking to Republic, one of the protestors slammed Pakistan for its interference in Afghanistan.

"Why is Pakistan attacking with drones. This is a clear interference from Pakistan's side and even the ISI is in Kabul. Its clear that they are behind everything," the Afghan student stated.

Afghan students protest against Taliban, Pakistan in Bengaluru

The student further demanded that the United Nations should take action against Pakistan for involving in the matters of Afghanistan. Another student hit out at Pakistan for bombing Panjshir, the resistance bastion currently putting up a fight against the Taliban.

"Pakistan interfered and killed so many innocent people, including children and pregnant women," the student added "We are here to raise our voice and support Ahmad Massoud," she said

Many students were seen with Afghanistan's national flags and placards with slogans against Pakistan. Few of them were also seen carrying placards against Pakistan's ISI and Imran Khan. The protesting students have stated that Pakistan should not support the Taliban or involve in Afghanistan's matters.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from war-torn Afghanistan.

As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President, fled the country with other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee the Taliban's rule.

US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'.