AFMS Study On COVID Vaccine Efficacy Suggests Dramatic Reduction In Infection, Death Rates

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) on Tuesday published a peer-reviewed scientific journal, titled 'Vaccine effectiveness among healthcare and frontline Workers of Indian Armed Forces (VIN-WIN)' a cohort study in Medical Journal Armed Forces India.

Largest worldwide study on COVID-19 vaccine so far

The study highlights the impact of protection against COVID-19 by the Covishield vaccine by analysing its effect on fresh infections and deaths. As per the study, a reduction of 93% in fresh infections was noticed while deaths were reduced by 98%. The study is considered to be the largest worldwide study on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Director-General, AFMS, renowned cardiologist, Surgeon, and co-author of the study, Vice Admiral Rajat Datta said that a total of 1.59 million Health Care Workers and Frontline Workers of the Armed Forces were among the first recipients when India launched its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16, 2021. The study was largely conducted on healthy males with few co-morbid illnesses. It did not include children and the elderly.

Vaccine effectiveness calculated on a 'one-incident ratio'

"The authors calculated the incident rate and its ratio in the Vin-WIN study. Vaccine effectiveness was calculated on a one-incident ratio. Both, crude and corrected rates were estimated and adjusted on the basis of the force of pandemic, second wave, and the changing numbers in the three groups on a daily basis. The study was achieved at no additional cost by analysing available data, AFMS Director-General, Datta said.

The DG AFMS stated that the VIN-WIN cohort study was carried out on anonymised data from the existing Armed Forces health surveillance system which had been enhanced for monitoring COVID-19. "The surveillance system had data for daily vaccinations with the first and second dose, dates of testing positive for COVID-19, and COVID-related deaths which were examined," Datta added.

Medical directorates from the Army, Navy, and IAF collaborated on the study

As per the Armed Forces, despite constraints of terrain and location, it had managed to vaccinate over 82% of the target population as early as May 30, 2021, and such an initiative was only possible due to cooperation by various components of the AFMS. The AFMS maintained that the Armed Forces Medical College, the medical directorates of Army, Navy, and Air Force collaborated with the DG, AFMS to complete the study.

'Numbers,' a huge challenge, but managed

The corresponding author of the study, Consultant Medicine & Clinical Immunologist, Air Commodore, Shankar Subramanian said the biggest challenge was in dealing with the huge numbers while remaining statistically accurate.

Subramanian stated that as the population moved from unvaccinated to partially vaccinated and then fully vaccinated, the numbers in each group changed on a daily basis.

"However, the Armed Forces have an exceptional record-keeping system; collating and analysing the data was a huge task that involved constant and intense coordination," he added.



The study was conducted at a time when the nation was witnessing the second wave of the pandemic. Despite that, the fully vaccinated group which had gone up to 82% of 1.59 million showed 7 deaths only. "It was gratifying that the combined hard work of so many people yielded a result which gives everyone so much hope," Air Commodore Subramanian stated.