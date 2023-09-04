African Swine Fever Grips Assam's Lakhimpur, 1000 Pigs Culled

A team of veterinarians culled more than 1000 pigs to contain the spread of African swine fever infection. The veterinarians culled the pigs on Monday. According to the Lakhimpur district animal husbandry and health officer Kuladhar Saikia, “A team of 10 doctors has culled more than 1000 pigs through electricity shocks due to the outbreak of African swine fever infection in the district."

The African swine fever has wreaked havoc in Lakhimpur. The govt culled 1378 pigs spread across 27 epicentres to contain the spread of the disease in the Northeastern State. Earlier this year the Assam Government imposed a ban on the entry of poultry and pigs in the State from other States. This was because the government feared the spread of diseases like Avian influenza and African swine fever in some districts of the country.

African swine fever in Assam

Assam’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora has said that steps have been taken to prevent the spread of Avian influenza and African Swine Flu in poultry and pigs in Assam and other Northeastern States. He added that given the outbreak of Avian Influenza and African swine fever in poultry and pigs in Assam and other Northeastern States. Given the outbreak, the Assam Government has imposed a temporary ban on entry of poultry, and pigs from outside of the State to Assam as a precautionary measure through the Western border of the State in the interest of preventing the spread of disease to other parts of Assam and other Northeastern States.

Notably, the administration culled over 700 pigs amid the African swine flu scare in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district in January. African swine fever virus is a large double-stranded DNA virus in the Asfarviridae family. It is the causative agent of African swine fever, The virus causes hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in domestic pigs and some isolates can cause the death of animals as quickly as a week after the infection.