Africa's Role Crucial In G20, India's Progress Not An Accident: PM Modi

Africa is "top priority" for India, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first interview in the last four years with news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The assertion comes just a few days before as India is going to host the summit of G20 grouping from September 8 to September 10. PM Modi has been leading from the front as far as Africa is concerned.

In June this year, the Prime Minister had advocated for granting full membership of the G20 group to the African Union. The proposal has been formally included in the draft communique for the summit during the third G20 Sherpas meeting that took place in Karnataka and the final decision would be taken in the New Delhi meet.

In his interview with the PTI, PM Modi reiterated that the elites need to come out of their "utilitarian world view and embrace a 'Sarva Jana Hitaaya, Sarva Jana Sukhaaya’ (for the welfare of all, for the happiness of all) model, as practised by the Indian government. The PM asserted that no plans would be successful if all the existing voices and concerns are not taken into account. "We believe that no plan for the future of the planet can be successful without the representation and recognition of all voices," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India shares a natural affinity with Africa as both the countries share millennia-old cultural and commercial ties. Underlining India's concerns for the African region, PM Modi said that for New Delhi, Africa is the top priority even within the G20. He highlighted that the first thing that New Delhi planned after gaining the G20 presidency was to organise the Voice of Global South summit to bring all the concerns on the table. He said that the summit saw enthusiatic participation from Africa. "When we say we see the world as a family, we truly mean it. Every country's voice matters, no matter the size, economy or region," said PM Modi.

The prime minister said the effort towards "greater inclusion" of the Global South, particularly Africa in global affairs has gained momentum and that India's G20 presidency has sowed the "seeds of confidence" in the countries of the so-called 'Third World'.

India's progress is not an accident: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that even without the presidency of G20, India will keep working for peace in the world. "Whether as G20 President or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world," said PM Modi higlighting how India has progressed on the global stage. He said, "The international community is convinced India's progress is not an accident, it's the result of the action-oriented roadmap."

“For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people,” asserted the Prime Minister.