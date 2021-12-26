'AFSPA Should Be Withdrawn From Whole Of North East', Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Demands

After Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed, on Sunday, that the Centre will constitute a five-member committee to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has now demanded extension of the panel's jurisdiction for the whole of North East.

Welcome the move of GOI, @AmitShah ji for approval to set up a panel to review imposition of the AFSPA in Nagaland. The panel should examine the whole of North East. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 26, 2021

The announcement comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on December 23 to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland in the aftermath of the civilian killings. The meeting was attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Yanthungo Patton and TR Zeliang, leader of the Naga People's Front.

According to the Nagaland CM, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) additional secretary (North East) will head the Committee on AFSPA. The panel will also comprise Nagaland Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP). Additional members of the committee will include IGAR (N) and a representative of the CRPF.

Committee to look into withdrawal of AFSPA and 'Disturbed Area'

According to a release of the Nagaland Government, the committee has been asked to submit its report within 45 days. The withdrawal of 'Disturbed Area and AFSPA' will be based on the recommendations of the committee.

A Court of Inquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and the personnel that were involved in the Oting firing incident. The Nagaland government has informed that action will be taken following a fair enquiry. Those who will face the enquiry are set to be placed under suspension with immediate effect. The release has also mentioned that next of the kin of the deceased will be provided by government jobs. The delegation that met the Home Minister also requested the Centre to replace the Assam Rifles unit in the Mon district.