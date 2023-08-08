After 134 Days Of Disqualification, Rahul Gandhi To Open No-confidence Debate In LS Today

Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate on the no-confidence motion from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday, August 8. According to sources, the Congress scion will open the discussion, while other leaders, such as Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the motion, will follow later.

The day will also mark the return of Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha proceedings after he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24 following his conviction in the criminal defamation case, or popularly known as the Modi surname defamation case. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday (August 7) in a big relief to Congress restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi allowing him to maintain his status as an MP from Wayanad.

The development came after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed the Congress leader’s conviction in the defamation case on the grounds that the trial judge failed to explain why he deserved the maximum two-year punishment.

Parliament headed for stormy session

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a stormy session as the discussion on the Opposition moved no-confidence motion is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. This session is anticipated to last for 12 hours with approximately 6 hours and 41 minutes allotted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress party is granted around one hour and 15 minutes.

Manipur violence is set to dominate the three-day debate on the opposition’s no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The debates are scheduled to unfold across two days, namely August 8 and 9, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on August 10.

Who has the numbers: NDA or I.N.D.I.A?

While the BJP-led NDA government enjoys a complete majority and the numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government, the multi-party Opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A, is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly formed unity to take on the PM Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha ahead of the high stakes polls, scheduled to take place in 2024.

The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week holds no water against the NDA government as the likelihood of them passing is near-zero as the saffron camp has an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha with 301 out of 543 seats.

The NDA, that is the BJP with all its partners, has 331 seats. I.N.D.I.A, with all its Lok Sabha members combined, only has 141 seats in the Lower House of Parliament, while 71 MPs are said to be undecided on the motions.

Why did the Opposition move ‘no-confidence motion’?

The Opposition moved a ‘no-confidence motion’ against the BJP-led central government on July 26, after it remained firm on its stand demanding PM Modi’s statement on the ongoing Manipur crisis. The Opposition’s demand of the discussion escalated in view of a video of two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a group of armed men went viral on social media.

Demanding PM Modi to issue a statement on the current situation in the northeastern state in Parliament, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Notably, a no-confidence motion is brought against the government in the Lok Sabha and in case a government gets defeated to secure a majority at the time of voting, which is mandatory for deciding the motion, the Prime Minister has to resign.