After 18 Years, Crops Harvested Ahead Of Fence Along International Border With Pakistan

After 18 years of being a ‘No Agriculture’ Zone, the area ahead of the International Border fence saw greenery last year with J&K Government giving nod to carry out farming near zero line ahead of fencing and the situation that improved between India and Pakistan has helped farmers to harvest their cultivation.

With Indo-Pakistan Armies agreeing for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from 24-25 Feb, the situation along the International Border and Line of Control has been peaceful throughout.

On Thursday, District Administration Kathua along with BSF kick started the harvesting of the crop in the area. “For the last 18 year, after 2003 the land ahead of the fence was barren and there was no farming activity in that area. Last year, on the direction of LT. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and with the help of BSf, District Administration along with the Agriculture department cultivated the land. Today it is being harvested and now will cultivate lemongrass after this. I urge our local population to cultivate their land ahead of the fence and utilize it as this is the need of the hour,” DC Kathua Rahul Yadav said.

On 25 February this year, India-Pakistan statement reiterated that two countries' are committed to agree to the 2003 ceasefire agreement. “ The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere,” Indian Army statement added.

It further added that in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.