After 23 Years, Stolen Idol Of Lord Murugan Traced

Based on a complaint filed by a villager earlier this month, a Murugan idol belonging to a temple in Thachur village of Kallakurichi district has been traced back to the United States. Periyaswamy Udayar, a resident of Thachur village in the Kallakurichi district, approached the Idol Wing CID (IWCID) on August 3 regarding a Lord Murugan idol that was stolen from his village back in the year 2000.

According to his statement, there was an ancient Shiva temple that was built around the 7th or 8th century during the Pallava Period in their village Thachur. He stated that there were 13 stone idols in the temple which were destroyed during the invasion of Malikafoor and other Mughal rulers.

He further added that the temple was completely disintegrated and buried in the soil whereas the 13 stone idols were scattered here and there. Later, in the year 1998, the villagers built a Shiva temple and started worshipping the idols.

The complainant stated that, "Some culprits who got to know about these precious idols, planned and stole the tall and standing idol of Lord Murugan in 2000. Till now no complaint was filed regarding the incident. I recently came to know about the three idols of Perumal, Sridevi and Boodevi which were recovered and handed over to Ulundurpettai Sri Adikesava Perumal temple by the IWCID and that is why I decided to file a complaint regarding stolen idol from my village."

The IWCID immediately registered a case in the IWCID Police Station in Crime No. 10/2023 u/s 457(2), 380(2) IPC and started the search operations. One of the investigating officers from the IWCID stated that "We had first gone to the temple and examined the witnesses. Then we came to know that there is information about Thachur village Shiva temple in the book 'Thadayam'. While perusing the book, we found some references and photographs of the standing Lord Murugan idol and other idols of the temple following which an intense search was conducted".

The IWCID searched several website addresses of local and foreign museums and museums run by individuals with the reference photograph of the standing Murugan idol. After an intense search operation and analysis of the information in old case files, along with a comparison of the photo of the Murugan idol with the list of confiscated idols of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in the US, IWCID found a correspondence to the Murugan idol.

After getting a seizures list from the HSI in the USA, action will be taken to retrieve the stone idol of Lord Murugan to bring it back to India from the USA through the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs of the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu.