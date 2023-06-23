After 3 Decades, Cinema Hall Makes A Comeback In Jammu's Kishtwar

In 1993, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the valley was taking the lives of Kashmiris leading to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The Jammu region was peaceful to a large extent. But the peace didn’t last long. A major terror attack took place in Kishtwar in which several people were injured. A movie theatre, Raj Talkies, was severely damaged by terrorists, after which it shut down.

Over the course of time, several regions in Jammu and Kashmir developed and agencies got the upper hand to choke the funding for terrorist activities in the region. Kishtwar, the district of the longest surviving terrorist Jahangir Saroori, who has been active for over two decades, is now welcoming the revival of cinemas in the Chenab Valley.

(New cinema hall in Jammu's Kishtwar, Credit: Republic)

Revival of cinemas in Jammu's Kishtwar

Kishtwar Infotainment Centre has been established by the Jammu and Kashmir government which aims to provide education to students as well as to serve the purpose of entertainment for youngsters in the region.

(Kishtwar Infotainment Centre in Kishtwar, Credit: Republic)

(Walls of new cinema hall in Kishtwar, Credit: Republic)

Speaking to Republic TV, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said, “After almost three decades, we are opening the cinema for the people of Kishtwar and it is a historic step as it will not only provide entertainment but will also act as ‘Digital Information Centre’ for school going children.”

“We have tied up with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and have received access to the syllabus for school-going children. The morning show will be dedicated to them on weekdays. There will be a total of four shows a day- one for educational purposes while three others will be for entertainment purposes,” he said.

(Damaged Raj Talkies, Credit: Republic)

The region has witnessed widespread terrorism which has claimed several lives. In 2016-17, Kishtwar witnessed the killing of two BJP leaders, the Parihar brothers, and RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma along with his security officer. However, forces neutralised their killers to bring a sense of relief to the region.

Advocate Rajesh Sharma recalled those golden days when he used to visit the movie theatre in the 1990s and said that he is glad that cinema is coming back to Kishtwar, as he was a regular visitor of Raj Talkies.

“I still remember watching movies in Raj Talkies but the rise of terrorism in the valley led to the closure of the movie theatre in Kishtwar. We are thankful to the J&K administration for bringing back what we lost to terrorism. Our present and future generations will be able to see it once again," Advocate Sharma said.

Speaking on similar lines, the Principal of Bal Niketan School, Rajesh Chander said, "Cinema hall has been established in Kishtwar after almost three decades. The valley has regained its peace."