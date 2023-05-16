After 33 Yrs, 2 Hizbul Terrorists Involved In Mirwaiz Farooq's Assassination Case Arrested

In a major success, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed the arrest of two accused involved in the Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq assassination case. On May 21,1990, Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, was assassinated at his Nageen residence, by the Pakistan trained, Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists.

Accused in CBI case RC0501990S008, both terrorists Javaid Ahmad Bhat alias Ajmal Khan and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, residents of Srinagar, who were on run s over 33 years were arrested by the SIA State Investigating Agency of J&K Police.

While announcing the arrest of duo, in a hurriedly called Press Conference at Police Control Room (PCR) here, Special Director General (CID, J&K), RR Swain said “both terrorists Javaid and Zahoor have been arrested by State Investigating Agency (SIA) ,” He added, “It was Zahoor Bhat who had entered into the bedroom of Mirwaiz and opened fire at him.

While sharing further details about the duo, Special Director General R R Swain said “before returning to the Kashmir Valley, they were variously hiding in Nepal, Pakistan among other places and to avoid the gaze of law enforcement agencies, they would maintain a low profile, would change their addresses secretly.

However (SIA) received inputs about their movement and accordingly prepared a meticulous plan to arrest them (RR Swain didn’t reveal about the place where from the duo was arrested).

DGP Swain “After the arrest, the duo have been handed over to CBI as declared proclaimed offenders by the investigating agency. The two accused will now face a trial in a designated TADA court in the national capital.

“One of the (05) accused identified as Ayub Dar alias Ishfaq, only arrest in the case was convicted by a Jammu and Kashmir TADA court in 2010 and sentenced to life imprisonment,” said DG RR Swain further said. The other two terrorists, Abdullah Bangroo and Abdul Rehman Shigan, were eliminated in encounters with security forces in the 1990s.

DG RR Swain further said that with the arrest of the remaining duo accused, all five accused have been brought to justice."

As per Jammu and Kashmir Police, “In 1990, all the 05 HM terrorists had gone to Pakistan for terrorist training and after their return from the terror state (Pakistan), in April 1990, Abdullah Bangroo received instructions from his ISI handler (in Pakistan) to eliminate Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq.