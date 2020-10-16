After 7 Months, Sabarimala Hill Shrine Opens For Devotees

The Sabarimala temple will be opened for devotees on October 16 after a break of seven months. The temple will be open during the five-day pooja during Thulam month. The temple priest Sudhir Nampoothiri will open the Sanctum sanctorum at 5 PM today in the presence of Tantri Kandarar Rajivaru.

The Travancore Devaswom Board after a joint meeting with the state government has permitted entry of 250 devotees per day from October 17. A virtual queue system has been activated to enable it. The devotees who have registered for the pilgrimage will have to undergo a rapid antigen test at Nilackal pilgrim transit camp.

Registered devotees should submit their covid negative certificate taken 48 hours before reaching the spot. They should also get a medical fitness certificate issued by medical practitioners which assures fitness to climb the hill shrine.

Chief Minister, while detailing the protocols for the Sabarimala pilgrimage detailed that devotees in the age group of 10-60 will be allowed. "Devotees must carry mask, gloves and sanitiser," he said.

He also said that if it is proving to be difficult to wear a mask and climb, they may remove it, however, it should be worn on other instances. "Devotees won't be allowed to move in groups and will have to maintain social distance during the pilgrimage," CM Vijayan said.

What is likely to shell-shock the devotees was the announcement that Pampa Ghat bathing has been restricted and instead devotees will have to take a shower from preset facilities near the ghats. Pampa River bathing is an unavoidable aspect of the pilgrimage.

"The forest route of pilgrimage through Vadasserikkara and Erumeli will be closed," Vijayan announced. The government has also activated hospitals at Nilakkal, Pampa ghat and near the main shrine. The paramedical staff has also been deployed.

The Devaswom board officials have opened up options for make offerings by devotees in the temple. Devotees can offer for rituals like Udayastamana pooja, Kalabhabishekam, laksharchana, sahasrakalasam, pushpabhishekam and ashtabhishekam while the temple is open for 5 days for the monthly pooja.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan has requested devotees to cooperate with the police and with the new arrangements made during the pandemic.

Image credits: PTI