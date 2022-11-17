After Aaftab, 2nd Person, A Male, Investigated In Shraddha Murder Case

In a big development in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala at a residence in South Delhi, another person is being investigated, sources told Republic TV.

According to sources in Delhi Police, Aaftab was not new to the national capital. He came to the city through a mutual friend of Shraddha and him.

"The male person is under investigation," sources said. A total of nine teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

The top officials of Delhi Police are also going to hold a meeting in the evening to devise a future strategy after Aaftab was sent to five-day police remand by Delhi's Saket court.

Sources also informed that Aaftab will be taken to his office in Gurugram on Friday as a part of the investigation. Apart from this, his boss and team can also be questioned to find more evidence in the case.

Moreover, Police submitted in the court that the accused Aaftab is to be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation. The team will take Aaftab to the locations he visited with Shraddha.

Court permits narco test on Aaftab

The court has also allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco-analysis test on Aaftab to unravel the case. Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Narco test involves the intravenous administration of a drug (such as scopolamine, sodium pentothal and sodium amytal) that causes the subject to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. In such a stage, Aftab will be less inhibited and more likely to divulge information. Why narco test on Aaftab?

Before the hearing, around 100 advocates, practising at Saket district court, shouted slogans demanding capital punishment for Aaftab. "We demand a fair investigation in the matter. It should be decided expeditiously in a fast-track court," one of the protesting lawyers said.

Poonawala (28) strangled Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and dismembered her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in the national capital before dumping them across the city over several days.

He confessed that he burnt her face so that it becomes difficult to identify her even if the parts he disposed off at the Chhattarpur forest were recovered.