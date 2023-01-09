2 Drunken Passengers Arrested From Patna-bound IndiGo Flight; Complaint Copy Accessed

After two passengers were arrested for a drunken brawl on a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi, Republic on Monday accessed the complaint copy filed the manager of the airlines against the accused. Notably, the brawl occurred on IndiGo flight number 6e-6383. The passengers reportedly misbehaved with an air hostess as well and were under the influence of alcohol.

"Two passengers were arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus onboard an IndiGo flight, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager," Patna Airport SHO was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The arrests took place after the IndiGo staff informed the Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) before landing that two passengers were carrying liquor in the flight. The passengers were stopped from drinking and issued a written apology.

Republic accesses complaint copy

Recent drunk flying incidents

Air India urination incident: In a shocking incident of November 26 onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger. Following the incident, the Delhi Police on January 4 filed an FIR under Sections 354 ( Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Misbehaviour on Go First flight: In another incident of misbehaviour mid-air, two foreign nationals allegedly misbehaved with a female cabin crew member on a Goa-Delhi Go First flight. Sources say the passengers allegedly passed lewd comments at a flight attendant on January 5. The airline said that it informed the Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the incident and handed over the passengers to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).