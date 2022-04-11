After Al-Qaeda Hails Mandya Student, BJP's Anant Hegde Urges Karnataka CM Bommai For Probe

Post the recent release of the video of an Al-Qaeda terrorist leader praising the student Muskan Khan, former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has written a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, asking for an investigation into possible links between the student Muskan Khan and the terrorist leaders. Earlier on April 5, Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri had come out with a nine-minute video titled 'Noble Woman of India' released by official Shabab media appreciating Muskan Khan - A Mandya college girl who revolted against students donning saffron scarves and chanted Allahu-Akbar in defiance against the students. He also contended that Muskan's action is a moral lesson to the women who consider themselves inferior to the women in West.

Al-Qaeda, which operates mainly from Afghanistan, has banned education for girls aged 11 and above, while the Karnataka HC has passed a judgement that wearing Hijab is not an essential practice in Islam. Ayman al-Zawahiri had in the video openly called on Indian Muslims to react to 'oppression' against the HC judgement. The leader of the terrorist outfit also recited a poem in praise of Muskan and also lashed out and criticised France, Holland, Switzerland, Pakistan and Bangladesh for being allies to the west.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had also earlier raised doubts about some organisations having a hand in the Hijab issue after the protests against the Hijab ban erupted in Karnataka. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network as the controversy around the Al-Qaeda leader's video unfolds, Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said, "We were always in doubt that someone is behind as the behaviour of the girl students suddenly changed. This clearly indicated that obviously someone is working behind them as the students cannot fight the court battles alone."

Hijab verdict

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The HC was hearing a plea filed by students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who demanded permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

Image: PTI