After Amritsar, Another Sacrilege-accused Killed By Mob In Punjab's Kapurthala

An unidentified man was beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala in the aftermath of the second attempted sacrilege in Punjab's Nizampur village on Sunday. The man was lynched to death for allegedly attempting to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara.

Hours after the attempted sacrilege in Amritsar's Golden Temple, Gurudwara authorities had apprehended a person hailing from Delhi for trying to allegedly desecrate Nishan Sahib and Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara. Locals claimed that the man tried to escape after being spotted by authorities but was caught on the run. Gurdwara authorities decided to hand over the alleged accused to Sikh outfits. In the visuals, the alleged accused was seen being tied up and thrashed by the officials. A probe into the matter is ongoing.

Unidentified man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala for alleged sacrilege attempt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2021

'Sacrilege' attempt thwarted at Golden Temple

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to attack the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly lynched to death by enraged devotees. The police later shifted his body to a hospital and are trying to identify him via postmortem.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday condemned the attempted sacrilege and ordered a probe into the entire matter to zero in on the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act. Similarly, Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal has alleged that it was not a crime by a single individual but maybe a deep-rooted conspiracy. Newly inducted BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa has discussed the matter with Home Minister Amit Shah and has promised a thorough probe into the incident.

According to Punjab Deputy CM and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, there was no mobile, no purse, no ID card, or Aadhaar card found on the accused. "A drone was also seized yesterday in the morning. We will check everything. Today, the post mortem will happen," he said.