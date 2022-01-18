After Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Seeks Gap Reduction For COVID Precautionary Dose

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking to reduce the gap for administering precautionary doses from the existing nine months to six months. In his letter dated January 18, Rao requested the Central government to examine the feasibility of reducing the dosage gap to six months for senior citizens and three months for the health care workers.

He also asked the Centre to consider precautionary doses of vaccines for all citizens above 18 years and to allow third jabs for citizens above 60 years of age, irrespective of comorbidities.

In light of increasing #Covid19 cases & safety of our citizens, I request Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya ji to reconsider the timeline of #CovidVaccination process, including reducing the interval between vaccine doses & precautionary doses for all above 18years. pic.twitter.com/yPUbnpYucH — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) January 18, 2022

Andhra CM suggests reducing the gap for administering the third dose

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to write a letter to the Centre seeking to reduce the gap for administering precautionary doses so that it would benefit frontline workers and those who provide emergency services.

The Centre rolled out the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty, and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities on January 10 as a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus is being witnessed. However, fully vaccinated senior citizens with comorbidities and front-line workers will be eligible for the third jab only after 9 months of taking the first two vaccine doses.

Image: PTI/ANI