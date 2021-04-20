Vaccine For All Over 18: PM Modi To Meet Manufacturers As India Liberalises Inoculation

After the Centre liberalised its vaccination strategy allowing all adults over the age of 18 to get the COVID vaccine jab from May 1, sources have informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday via video conferencing. Sources have further informed that during this scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all participants.

Those, who are expected to attend this key meeting include representatives of top drugmakers from India and abroad, including companies whose vaccines have already been approved by the Government of India. PM Modi's scheduled meeting with the vaccine manufacturers will also follow discussions held by the Prime Minister with the country's top doctors and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on Monday.

Amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi has held series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders over India's COVID crisis and COVID vaccine drive in the country.

As of now, two vaccines Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute in India and indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech are being administered in India. Meanwhile, the 3rd vaccine Sputnik V, which is developed in Russia and will be soon imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, recently received approval for emergency use by the Drug Controller General of India. Other Coronavirus vaccines available globally and expected soon in India include those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

India's COVID crisis

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is19,29,329.

(Image: Narendramodi.in, PTI)