After Arnab, Republic AVP Ghanshyam Arrested; Lalit Ambardar Asks For Suo-moto Cognizance

Days after Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest, yet another attack was launched on Republic Media Network by the Mumbai Police as the network's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh was arrested from his residence on Tuesday morning by the Crime Branch officials.

Following the early morning arrest, social activist Lalit Ambardar condemned the step taken by the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. He further appealed to the officials responsible to take a note of it while adding that the people across the globe are worried for Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's safety while praying for his release and protesting against this politically motivated arrest and vendetta.

"Since the last few days, there have been demonstrations in several states and countries over Arnab Goswami's safety concerns and the demand for his release continues to grow daily. As per the latest update, Republic Media Network's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh has been detained and even before this several cases have been lodged against the journalists of Republic TV and many senior and reputed journalists were interrogated for hours at end. This makes it very obvious that Republic TV and Arnab Goswami are being targeted on purpose in a well-planned conspiracy which may be connected to anti-social elements outside India as well," said social activist Lalit Ambardar.

He further added, "India is the world's biggest democracy and media is its fourth pillar. India runs on the basis of law and the Constitution and this is why I appeal to all the officials who are responsible to ensure the freedom of expression in India to take suo-moto cognizance of this matter because it is not just an attack on Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami, it is an attack on India's independent and free press as well as on the freedom of speech."

Republic TV's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh detained

In an early morning swoop down, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch picked up the Distribution Assistant VP of Republic TV from his residence on Tuesday. Over the past few weeks, Ghanshyam has been questioned by the Crime Branch several times for over 30 to 40 hours in connection with the alleged TRP scam case. He was detained by the Mumbai Police despite the fact that he has been fully cooperating with the probe.

This comes just days after the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami was arrested, assaulted, and forcefully taken to the Raigad Police station in an abetment to suicide case that had been closed in 2019 and now reopened without court's consent. Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja jail in a police van on Sunday and he is now spending his 7th day in custody. While the HC allowed him to approach the Sessions Court, in the latest development, he has moved the Supreme Court challenging Bombay High Court's order dismissing his plea for interim bail.

