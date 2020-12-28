After Arrest For 'save Cow March', UP Cong Chief Alleges Cops Deployed Outside His Home

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government has deployed armed police outside his residence to stop him from going to Jhansi. This came a day after Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested by the state police for taking out a march allegedly without permission. The UP Congress chief further accused the BJP-led government of "muzzling" the voice of truth and trying to stop democratic protests.

READ | Deve Gowda Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi; Says JDS Will Get Majority In Next Karnataka Polls

Lallu: UP police deployed outside my residence

Meanwhile, the UP police said that a force has been deployed outside Lallu's residence as they have received "message from the District Magistrate of Jhansi that Ajay Kumar Lallu should not be allowed to come to Jhansi". Earlier on Saturday, Lallu and 50 party workers were arrested in Lalitpur after they tried to take out "Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao (save cow save farers)" march without permission.

Ajay Kumar Lallu while speaking to PTI on Sunday said, "Yesterday, I was arrested in Lalitpur, and then released. However, the police took me to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, and when my not reaching Lucknow started trending on Twitter, I was brought to Lucknow in a hurried manner. I reached my residence in Lucknow at 2.00 am." He also said, "Today (Sunday), I was scheduled to go to Jhansi, but there is police deployed outside my house."

READ | Rahul Gandhi Flies Off To Italy Amid Centre-farmer Faceoff & Congress Party Chief Polls

Stating that the "undemocratic BJP government" is hell-bent on unleashing atrocities, UP Congress chief said that BJP wants to muzzle our voices. "I have brought the ashes of cows from Lalitpur and will immerse them in Mandakini river in Chitrakoot," he added. Claiming that PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) personnel had brought in 3 trucks outside his residence in Lucknow, the Congress leader questioned, "why is the government afraid if we just want to save the cows and the farmers, and take out a peaceful march?"

Priyanka writes to Yogi over cow deaths

Earlier on December 22, Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, raising concerns about the condition of the cows in the state. In the letter, a copy of which was posted on her Twitter handle, Priyanka said that her mind got ''disturbed" after looking at the pictures of the bodies of "gaumata" from Saujna in Lalitpur. In her letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi pointed out that this is not the first such picture which has come to the fore. "Even before this, such pictures have been found from different parts of the state," she added.

READ | Congress Expels Assam's Senior Neta Ajanta Neog From Party, Her Next Move Under Scanner

She added, “You talked about protecting cows while assuming power. Despite your announcements in this regard, efforts of your government have failed. The corrupt officers and those running cow shelters are indulging in corruption and no one knows how many cows are dying for lack of fodder and water. The ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ is leading to two main benefits - people are feeding their cows at home and not leaving them, while stray cows are being kept in shelter homes. I hope you also want the welfare of cows. So I am writing this letter to you to put a stop to atrocities against the cows. I understand this is my responsibility to make you aware of these issues."

READ | Yogi's Police Arrests Congress Netas For 'save Cow' March Days After Vadra's Letter To CM

(With PTI inputs)