After Arrest, NSA Warrants Against Amritpal Singh Executed Today: Punjab IGP

Moments after the arrest of Amritpal Singh, the National Security Act (NSA) warrants have been issued against Waris Punjab De's chief and those warrants have been executed this morning, informed Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill on Sunday.

IGP Gill said, "NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode".

It is pertinent to mention that Amritpal was slapped stringent National Security Act (NSA) on March 21 as IGP Gill stated that the act will be invoked once he is arrested. The police have had a strong suspicion of an ISI angle and foreign funding.

He further stated that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation that was carried out by the Punjab police and the intelligence wing. He will be shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where his other aides are currently in custody.

"Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

IGP Gill added that Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn't enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA".

At present, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been taken by a special Indian Air Force plane from Bathinda to Assam's Dibrugarh by Punjab Police

Amritpal Informed Police Of His Presence?

Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga narrated the sequence of events leading up to the arrest of Waris Punjab De's chief. He said, "Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am".

Notably, hours before this arrest, Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh addressed the devotees this morning in Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga.