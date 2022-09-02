After Arrest, Rape-accused Seer Shivamurthy Complains Of Chest Pain; Shifted To Hospital

The chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Friday was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain. Following the news, Republic TV has also learnt that he could also be shifted to Bengaluru's Jayadeva Hospital. The seer was shifted to the ICU after his medical check-up was done in the hospital amid huge security arrangements. The chief of the Mutt in Karnataka was accused of sexually abusing two minor girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt.

According to Republic's sources, in view of the safety of the seer, there is a possibility that he will be shifted to Bengaluru as the case is underway. The anticipatory bail petition also gets cancelled in view of the situation which was earlier adjourned to September 1 by District Sessions Court in Chitradurga.

Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested Shivamurthy after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Following the case, the seer was sent to 14-day judicial custody. According to sources, the police will seek his remand in open court after he was brought to Chitradurga district jail.

“The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors have been arrested,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Karnataka Alok Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI.

Murugha Mutt seer sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was brought to Chitradurga district jail in Karnataka after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the case of alleged sexual assault of minor girls.

Karnataka ADGP on Thursday informed, "The due procedure will be followed. Medical tests and investigations in case will be done as per the procedure. He will also be produced before the judge.”

Chitradurga SP Parashurama K while speaking to the media said, “The chief of Sri Murugha Mutt was arrested in the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us.”