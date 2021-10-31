After Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha & Arbaaz Merchant Walk Out Of Jail, 3 Days After Bail

A day after Aryan Khan walked out of jail, his co-accused in the Mumbai cruise drug case - Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant walked out of Byculla woman's jail and Arthur road jail respectively on Sunday. The duo's release was delayed by a day after late payment of the sureties bond. 23-year-old Aryan, along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday after being were arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Munmun & Arbaaz walk out of jail

Drugs-on-cruise ship case | Arbaz Merchant released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/swDpCC6uVd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Speaking to ANI, Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant said, I'm immensely happy, his mother is the happiest person that our son has come home. Our prayers & blessings came true. We'll obey all the bail conditions religiously." Meanwhile, Munmun's advocate has applied to the NCB to allow her to go Madhya Pradesh, as she hails from there, as per reports. Arbaaz Merchantt is an actor and a close friend of Aryan, while Munmun Damecha is a fashion model.

Aryan walks out of jail after bail

Twenty-eight days after being jailed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walked out of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai at 11 AM. On leaving jail, Aryan Khan was immediately whisked away in a black-coloured car - presumably to his home 'Mannat'. As per sources, his father Shah Rukh Khan had left 'Mannat' at 8:20 AM and camped at Four Seasons Hotel with his legal team.

After weeks of legal battle, Aryan Khan along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court under stringent conditions. According to the bail order accessed by Republic Media Network, the three have to surrender their passports before the Special NDPS court and are not allowed to leave India without prior permission. Other conditions also include a prohibition from tampering evidence, influencing witnesses and to visit the NCB office every Friday between 11 am to 2 PM.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB on October 2. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB.