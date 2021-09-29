After Assam CM Claims PFI Behind Attacks On Cops In Darrang, AIUDF Jumps To Defend Group

Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of being involved in the eviction drive violence in Darrang district, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) came out in its support and tried to shift the focus on RSS. Earlier on Thursday, Assam CM Sarma called for a ban on the Islamic group, PFI for being involved in a conspiracy behind the violence.

Speaking on the same, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam defended the PFI and pointed fingers towards the RSS in the violence. He alleged that people wearing khaki pants were also present during the clash, indirectly indicating towards the party workers of RSS.

Earlier, AIUDF also shared a video from the incident and described it as a 'terror force' of fascist, communal, and bigoted government which is shooting at its own citizens. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the party leader Ashraful Hussain also raised questions on the incident and said that the eviction issue is still pending before the court.

‘Terror Force’ of fascist, communal & bigoted Govt. shooting at its own citizens. Also, who is the person with camera? Someone from our ‘Great Media’ orgs?



The appeal of these villagers, against eviction, is pending in the High Court. Couldn’t the Govt wait till court order? pic.twitter.com/XI5N0FSjJd — Ashraful Hussain (@AshrafulMLA) September 23, 2021

Assam CM accuses PFI of Darrang violence

After the horrific incident at the Darrang district, the Assam government has prepared a dossier and is looking forward to taking action against the Islamist group. Speaking on the same, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The state government has sent a dossier to the Centre for seeking a total ban on the PFI and we are also doing whatever needs to be done against the outfit."

Furthermore, the Mangaldoi MP and BJP National Secretary Dilip Saikia also alleged that third parties including the PFI could be involved in the attack on police personnel.

However, refuting such claims, PFI state president Abu Shama Ahmed said that they have no cadres in the areas where the eviction was carried out and also none of its leaders visited it.

Eviction drive violence incident in Assam

The firing incident took place on Thursday, September 23 at the Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district. Two people were killed and many others were injured during the violent clash between the locals and the police officers who went for evicting illegal encroachers from the land belonging to a state farming project. It was then when the local people gathered around and started raising slogans against the eviction drive and this led to a violent clash between both sides.

Shortly after the incident, Assam CM Sarma asserted that the eviction drive was carried out with the permission of the representatives of the people and a judicial probe has been ordered in the matter.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)