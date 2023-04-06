After Attack On MVA Members, Sena (UBT) Team Submits Memorandum To Thane Police

A delegation of Maharashtra Opposition parties led by Shiv Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray met the Thane police commissioner on Wednesday evening and submitted a memorandum to him, listing what they claimed were incidents of attack on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members, including one related to a woman office-bearer two days ago.

The memorandum was submitted after the MVA constituents took out a rally and organised a public meeting, where Aaditya Thackeray was one of the speakers. The rally was organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress — all part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — in protest against an alleged attack on a woman worker of the Sena (UBT) in Thane city two days ago.

In the memorandum, the MVA alleged activists of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde targeted Opposition members and leaders at numerous occasions in the last nine months in Thane district.

They referred to the recent attack on a female office-bearer of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Roshni Shinde, and alleged the police have failed to register an FIR despite identifying the accused persons.

The delegation demanded that the police control the alleged hooliganism by Shiv Sena activists.

The delegation comprised former state minister Jitendra Awhad (NCP), Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare, Thane city president of the Congress Vikrant Chavan, his NCP counterpart Anand Paranjpe and Vinayak Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary and MP.

Meanwhile, former Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Meenakshi Shinde urged the Thane police to provide protection to Roshni Shinde, who has alleged she was assaulted over a `derogatory’ Facebook post about the chief minister and his ally, the BJP.

Meenakshi Shinde along with a delegation of the ruling party met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Ganesh Gawde late in the night and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard.

Meenakshi Shinde claimed Roshni Shinde was being used as a “tool” by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders to get sympathy of people.

Despite the fact that Roshni Shinde was well and did not have any injury, she was shifted to a private hospital in Mumbai, said the Shiv Sena memorandum.