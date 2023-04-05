After Bandi Sanjay, Another BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao Detained; Party Workers Protest

After Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, another BJP MLA on Wednesday has been detained by the police.

This came after the MLA from Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao arrived at the Bommala Ramaram police station to enquire about Bandi Sanjay’s arrest who was taken into custody after a midnight drama. Agitated BJP workers were seen protesting outside the police station in Nalgonda district where MP Bandi Sanjay is detained by police.

Tarun Chugh, BJP national General Secretary and In charge of Telangana in a press release condemned the action of Telangana police and stated that the KCR-led BRS government is scared as BJP has been constantly exposing their failures. He asserted that the people of Telangana will give a befitting reply to them.

Tarun Chugh said, "I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar last night. The failure of the police to disclose the reason for the arrest points to the rampant misuse of power in which police have become a tool".

He further said, "The arrest evidences the fact that KCR is rattled by the continuous exposure of his government and his failure to conduct even 10th class exams, close on the heels of the leakage of TSPSC papers. Bandi Sanjay who reached Karimnagar to attend the 10th-day ceremony of his mother-in-law was dragged out by the police in the course of his arrest. The people of Telangana will soon teach this despotic government a befitting lesson. The BJP national leadership has taken this brazen attempt very seriously and KCR will pay heavily for his sins".

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay detained

In a high-voltage drama, Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by the police after midnight from his residence in Karimnagar. As per the reports, a team of police arrived at the MP's residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody. This created a tense atmosphere as the BJP state chief's supporters and party workers stormed the area and tried to stop the police from detaining him.

Amid the chaos, Bandi Sanjay was dragged by policemen while his supporters were not letting him go. Later, he was made to sit inside a police van. Reportedly, he was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in the Nalgaunda district. However, the reason behind the arrest is not known. More details on the police action are awaited.

BJP State General Secretary Premender Reddy stated that Sanjay was detained from his residence in Karimnagar illegally and stated that this action was only taken to create disturbance in PM Modi's upcoming programme.