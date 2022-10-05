After Baramulla Rally, Amit Shah Pays Respects To Martyr Mudassir Sheikh's Family In Uri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently touring Jammu & Kashmir, travelled to the town of Uri to meet the family of a martyr on Wednesday.

He visited the residence of SPO (now Constable) Mudassir Sheikh, who died in a counter-terrorism operation in Baramulla while fighting three Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists on May 25, 2022. Sheikh was a member of a police team that intercepted the group of terrorists who were orchestrating a suicide attack in the Amarnath Yatra area. The encounter took place at Najibhat crossing, and was a joint operation with the Rashtriya Rifles regiment of the Indian Army.

On Wednesday, Amit Shah met with Sheikh’s parents.The Home Minister was seen in a black and white attire, meeting the family of the martyr with joined hands. Another picture displays the 57-year-old laying a wreath on Sheikh’s tombstone.

J&K | Union HM Amit Shah meets the family of late SPO (now Constable) Mudassir Sheikh who lost his life while fighting 3 JeM terrorists at Najibhat crossing on 25th May in Baramulla.



The policeman, who died at the age of 32, is survived by his father Maqsood Sheikh, mother Shameema Begum and five siblings. His family has publicly condemned terrorism and continues to take great pride in his sacrifice.

HM Amit Shah addresses a rally in Baramulla

Prior to visiting the martyr’s family in Uri, the Home Minister addressed a rally in Baramulla and asserted that PM Modi’s government aims to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir to make it the “most peaceful place in the country.” He also talked about the upcoming elections in the state.

"I want to assure you that as soon the Election Commission finishes with the task of preparations of the revised voter list, with full transparency, elections will be held. On the basis of your mandate, the government will be run,” he said on Wednesday.